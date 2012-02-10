TAIPEI Feb 10 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, said on Friday that sales in January fell 1.1 percent from a year earlier but rose 11.4 percent from the previous month.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$34.04 billion ($1.16 billion) last month, compared with T$34.42 billion a year earlier and T$30.57 billion in the previous month.

Consolidated sales totalled T$34.57 billion, down 2.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company did not give further details.