Israel's El Al to receive first Boeing Dreamliner jet in August
* El Al Israel Airlines said on Sunday the first of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered for $1.25 billion will arrive in August.
TAIPEI Feb 10 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, said on Friday that sales in January fell 1.1 percent from a year earlier but rose 11.4 percent from the previous month.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$34.04 billion ($1.16 billion) last month, compared with T$34.42 billion a year earlier and T$30.57 billion in the previous month.
Consolidated sales totalled T$34.57 billion, down 2.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company did not give further details.
* El Al Israel Airlines said on Sunday the first of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliners it ordered for $1.25 billion will arrive in August.
DUBAI, June 11 Shares in Qatari banks fell in early trade on Sunday after the central bank of the United Arab Emirates ordered UAE banks to be wary of any accounts they hold with six Doha-based banks.