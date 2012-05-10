TAIPEI May 10 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, said on Thursday that sales in April rose 10.4 percent from a year earlier.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$40.01 billion ($1.36 billion) last month, compared with T$36.23 billion a year earlier and T$36.61 billion the previous month.

Consolidated sales totalled T$40.5 billion, up 9.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company did not give further details.