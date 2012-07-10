UPDATE 2-Valeant to sell iNova unit for $930 mln to repay debt
* Valeant's U.S.-listed shares rise 3.5 pct premarket (Adds details)
TAIPEI, July 10 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, said on Tuesday that unconsolidated sales in June rose 20.2 percent from a year earlier, but edged down 1.7 percent from May.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said unconsolidated sales totalled T$42.87 billion ($1.43 billion)last month, compared with T$35.65 billion a year earlier and T$43.62 billion in the previous month.
Consolidated sales totalled T$43.43 billion, up 18.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company did not give further details.
* Sina Corp -based on 71.4 million ordinary shares of sina outstanding as of june 7, sina will distribute 7.1 million class a shares of weibo to sina shareholders