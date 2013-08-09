BRIEF-Viad Corp to initiate search for new director
* Viad Corp - Margaret Pederson has decided not to stand for re-election at May 2017 annual meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TAIPEI, Aug 9 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, posted a 7 percent rise in July sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: JULY Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 52.1 +7.3 340.7 +20.7 (US$ bln) 1.74
* Viad Corp - Margaret Pederson has decided not to stand for re-election at May 2017 annual meeting of shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Forward Air Corp - atlantic is expected to be accretive to Forward Air 's earnings starting in Q4 of 2017.