GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar down, gold gains on global risks; U.S. stocks inch up
* Most major European markets closed for Easter Monday (Update market action, change dateline, previous TOKYO)
TAIPEI, Jan 10 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, posted a 33.7 percent rise in December sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: DECEMBER Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 49.68 +33.7 597.02 +17.8 (US$ bln) 1.65
* Most major European markets closed for Easter Monday (Update market action, change dateline, previous TOKYO)
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Nordic Bioscience announce collaboration for fibrosis biomarker technology