May 9 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, posted a 23.6 percent rise in April sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: APR Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 61.89 +23.6 210.10 +14.9 (US$ bln) 2.06 For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t) ($1 = 30.0965 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)