TAIPEI, July 10 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, reported a 12 percent rise in June sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: JUNE Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 60.34 +11.7 331.24 +14.8 (US$ bln) 2.01 For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t) (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)