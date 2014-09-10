TAIPEI, Sept 10 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, posted a 25.8 percent rise in August sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: AUGUST Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 69.3 25.8 465.4 17.6 (US$ bln) 2.31 For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t) (1 US dollar = 29.9650 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Kim Coghill)