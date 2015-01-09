TAIPEI, Jan 9 TSMC, the world's biggest contract chip maker, posted a 39.9 percent rise in December sales from a year earlier. Following are details of the sales: DEC Y/Y % YR-TO-DATE Y/Y % Sales (T$ bln) 69.51 39.9 762.81 27.8 (US$ bln) 2.18 For a table on TSMC's website, see (link.reuters.com/zen56t) ($1 = 31.9350 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by J.R. Wu)