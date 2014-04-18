BRIEF-NCC signs 340 mln SEK swim centre contract
* Signs agreement for the construction of Logarang swim center in Vasteras, Sweden
TAIPEI, April 18 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) opened 2 percent higher on Friday after the company beat forecasts and posted a 21 percent increase in its quarterly net profit and targeted record revenue in the second quarter.
Shares of the world's top contract chipmaker opened up 2 percent and quickly extended the gain to 2.5 percent, tracking the 2.8 percent rise of its ADRs in New York trading overnight and beating the broader market's 0.6 percent advance. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Signs agreement for the construction of Logarang swim center in Vasteras, Sweden
* Have delivered safety communications and entertainment equipment as part of Norway`s largest ferry contract Source text: http://bit.ly/2j8u2za Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares indicated at top of DAX index pre-market (Adds details on results, background)