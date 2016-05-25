French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 23
PARIS, May 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
JOHANNESBURG May 25 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd , Africa's biggest hotels and gambling operator, on Wednesday reported a 12 percent rise in full-year profit as its South African accommodation business showed signs of a recovery in the last three months.
The company, which also operates hotels in Nigeria, Kenya and Mozambique, said headline earnings per share (EPS) came in at 196.5 cents in the year to end-March, from 175 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS is the main profit measure in South Africa and strips out certain one-off items.
The weak state of the South African economy and many of the commodity-focused countries in which Tsogo operates will keep trading under pressure, the company said in a statement.
"However, the fourth quarter of the financial year was strong in both the gaming and particularly the South African hotel environment," it said.
Hotel revenue from outside its home market had increased by 25 percent to 691 million rand ($44.26 million), the company said, but still represented only about a quarter of its South African accommodation income.
($1 = 15.6123 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla and TJ Strydom; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* HUDSON GROUP, SUBSIDIARY OF DUFRY, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HUDSON LAS VEGAS JV AND NUANCE GROUP (LAS VEGAS), LLC, ANNOUNCES 7-YEAR EXTENSION OF DUTY-FREE AND DUTY-PAID AGREEMENT WITH MCCARRAN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)