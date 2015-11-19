JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd
, Africa's biggest hotels and gambling operator reported
a 9 percent rise in adjusted headline earnings per share for the
six months ended Sept. but warned business was under pressure
due to a subdued economy.
The company paid a dividend of 31 cents and said income had
risen by 7 percent to 5.9 billion rand.
"We expect trading conditions to remain under pressure due
to the ongoing macro-economic conditions and weak consumer
sentiment," Tsogo Sun Chief Executive Office Marcel von Aulock
said in a statement.
The company which also operates hotels in several other
countries such as Nigeria, Kenya and Mozambique, said revenue
from outside South Africa had increased by 34 percent compared
to the previous six months.
This was due to the recovery from the impact of the ebola
epidemic, the closure of Southern Sun Maputo for refurbishment
in the previous period and the weakening of the rand to the U.S.
dollar, the company said.
Tsogo Sun said on Wednesday it will sell 10 hotel properties
to Hospitality Property Fund in exchange for shares.
The deal which will increase Tsogo's stake in Hospitality to
more than 50 percent from 27 percent.
(Reporting by Peroshni Govender; Editing by Kavita Chandran)