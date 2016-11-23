JOHANNESBURG Nov 23 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd , Africa's biggest hotels and gambling operator said on Wednesday half-year profit was flat and expects trading conditions to remain under pressure.

* The company, which also operates hotels in Nigeria, Kenya and Mozambique, said adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) were unchanged at 88 cents in the six months to end September.

* "Adjusted HEPS ended flat due to the impact of the groups long-term incentive charge," group chief executive officer Marcel von Aulock said in a statement.

* The group declared an interim dividend per share of 34 cents, up 10 percent from the prior period.

* Total revenue for the South African hotel division increased 22 percent to 1.5 billion rand ($106 million), while the offshore division of hotels achieved revenue of 337 million rand which was flat.

* The Gaming division increased revenue by 4 percent to 4.5 billion rand, while hotel rooms' revenue grew by 12 percent.

* Tsogo Sun said trading is expected to remain under pressure due to a weak economy in South Africa and many of the commodity focused countries in which it operates in.

* "Growth will depend on the future performance of these economies as well as the level of policy certainty in South Africa," said von Aulock. ($1 = 14.0385 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Brock)