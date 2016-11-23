BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics seeks trading halt
* Company requests trading halt pending an announcement in relation to company's Phase 1 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG Nov 23 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd , Africa's biggest hotels and gambling operator said on Wednesday half-year profit was flat and expects trading conditions to remain under pressure.
* The company, which also operates hotels in Nigeria, Kenya and Mozambique, said adjusted headline earnings per share (HEPS) were unchanged at 88 cents in the six months to end September.
* "Adjusted HEPS ended flat due to the impact of the groups long-term incentive charge," group chief executive officer Marcel von Aulock said in a statement.
* The group declared an interim dividend per share of 34 cents, up 10 percent from the prior period.
* Total revenue for the South African hotel division increased 22 percent to 1.5 billion rand ($106 million), while the offshore division of hotels achieved revenue of 337 million rand which was flat.
* The Gaming division increased revenue by 4 percent to 4.5 billion rand, while hotel rooms' revenue grew by 12 percent.
* Tsogo Sun said trading is expected to remain under pressure due to a weak economy in South Africa and many of the commodity focused countries in which it operates in.
* "Growth will depend on the future performance of these economies as well as the level of policy certainty in South Africa," said von Aulock. ($1 = 14.0385 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Company requests trading halt pending an announcement in relation to company's Phase 1 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WELLINGTON, May 15 New Zealand retail sales beat economists' expectations as car sales surged, official data showed on Monday, though the strong result was unlikely to undermine the central bank's determination to keep rates on hold for years.