UPDATE 1-UK discount food retailers' growth accelerates as prices rise

(Adds detail, table) LONDON, May 31 British sales at discount food retailers Aldi and Lidl rose at their fastest rate since January 2015 and gained market share, while prices continued to rise, industry data showed on Wednesday. Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Aldi's sales rose 19.8 percent in the 12 weeks to May 21 year-on-year, while Lidl's increased 18.3 percent, giving a joint record combined market share of 12 percent. Grocery price i