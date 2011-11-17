* Headline EPS at 50.1 cents s 52.1 cents
* Sales hit by World Cup high base effect, tax charge
* Shares down more than 3 pct
(Adds details, shares)
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 17 Africa's biggest
hotels and casino operator Tsogo Sun Holdings reported
a 4 percent decline in first-half profit on Thursday, hit by a
tax charge and a decline in leisure spending from the weak
economy.
Tsogo, which concluded a $2.2 billion merger with rival Gold
Reef Resorts earlier this year, said headline earnings per share
totalled 50.1 cents in the six months to end-September compared
with 52.1 cents a year earlier.
Headline EPS, the primary profit gauge in South Africa,
strips out certain one-time items.
Tsogo, 40 percent-owned brewing giant SABMiller
, said it took a 67 million rand ($8.2 million) tax
charge on a final dividend.
The company, along with its competitors Sun International
and City Lodge, have been struggling in recent
months as the weak economy has kept consumers from gambling and
leisure and business travel.
Tsogo is valued at $2.4 billion, putting it among the top 20
casinos and hotels companies in the world. It said it had enough
cash to pursue its growth strategy. Cash and cash equivalents
rose to 984 million rand from 418 million rand.
Shares in the company, which are down about 15 percent so
far this year, fell 3.32 percent to 16 rand, underperforming a
0.44 percent gain in Sun International.
($1 = 8.161 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)