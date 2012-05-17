Small is lucrative for Wachtell, corporate America's legal defense force
NEW YORK, June 8 Every Tuesday, partners and associates at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz gather for a communal lunch in the dining room of the law firm's Manhattan offices.
* Adj headline EPS at 121.5 cents vs 108.5 cents
* Says has cash to pursue growth (Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG, May 17 - Africa's biggest hotels and casino operator Tsogo Sun Holdings reported a 12 percent in full year profit as low interest rates and higher wages boost demand for leisure spending.
Tsogo, 40 percent-owned by brewer SABMiller , said adjusted headline earnings per share totalled 121.5 cents in the year to end March compared with 108.5 cents.
Consumer are warily spending again in Africa's biggest economy thanks to decades-low interest rates and above-inflation wage settlements
Tsogo said it had enough cash to pursue its growth strategy.
Shares in the company, which are valued at $2.53 billion, are up about 11 percent so far this year, outpacing a 5 percent gain in the JSE All-share index. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng, Editing Ed Stoddard)
NEW YORK, June 8 Every Tuesday, partners and associates at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz gather for a communal lunch in the dining room of the law firm's Manhattan offices.
KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 Malaysian anti-graft investigators began collecting documents at the headquarters of Felda Global Ventures Holdings (FGV) on Thursday in their probe of corruption and abuse of power at the world's third-largest palm oil company.