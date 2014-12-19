(Corrects tourism arrival figure to 21.9 million in paragraph
4.)
By Alisa Tang
THUNG WA, Thailand, Dec 19 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
A fter the tsunami pounded Thailand's Andaman Sea coast a decade
ago, the ethnic Moklen fishing communities that have lived here
for generations buried their dead, fought off land grabs to
rebuild their homes, and - surprisingly - sighed in relief.
The tsunami had destroyed sprawling seafront luxury resorts
that had blocked public access to the sea and had halted the
rampant tourism that threatened to push the Moklen fishermen off
their ancestral lands in Phang Nga province, north of the resort
island of Phuket.
In effect, the disaster gave them unfettered access to the
shore again and time to pursue their traditional way of life.
That post-tsunami reprieve has ended, the Moklens say;
tourist arrivals have shot up from 11.6 million in 2005 to 21.9
million in January-November this year - not counting the
end-of-year peak holiday season - while land prices have risen
tenfold.
The Moklens again fear their way of life is close to
extinction.
"I wish another tsunami would hit, so the villagers could
have just a bit more time to live our way of life," said Hong
Klathalay, a 48-year-old community leader in the Moklen village
of Thung Wa, as he walked across low sand dunes to his modest
wooden boat parked in a lagoon.
At the forested edge of the lagoon stands the shell of an
ornate traditional Thai ceramic-tiled building that withstood
the tsunami and is now overgrown with weeds and creepers.
On the side fronting the sea, construction machinery pounds
away on a plot of land with new retaining walls and the
foundation of a large hotel.
"They build a wall on this side, and then the water will
push in on the other side. So they'll build another wall there
and fill up the land. Once it's all walled in, we're finished,"
Hong said angrily, pointing to the construction site.
The dark-skinned Moklens - an ethnic group linked to the
Moken sea gypsies of the Andaman Islands - live and breathe the
sea, with intricately knotted fishing traps and nets stowed
neatly in their yards.
Phang Nga and Phuket are home to about 4,000 Moklens, who
have lived in the region since long before the tourism boom, but
most do not legally own the land they live on, according to
Narumon Arunotai, an anthropologist specialising in the region's
sea gypsy ethnic groups.
So when the tsunami - which left 5,395 dead and 2,932
missing in Thailand, including more than 2,000 foreign tourists
- swept away the Moklens' bamboo thatch bungalows, the
landowners who held the deeds tried to evict them.
However, post-tsunami news coverage and human rights
research had raised awareness of their land tenure woes, and
help from non-governmental organisations strengthened the
Moklens' determination to fight for their rights.
"If it weren't for the tsunami, these people would all have
been driven out by now," said Sakda Phanrangsee, a community
activist who has brought the Moklens to the capital Bangkok to
voice their woes to government officials.
"The tsunami stopped real estate and tourism but now
tourism is making a comeback."
PRIME REAL ESTATE
One of the key problems to emerge across tsunami-affected
countries was residents' rights to the land they lived on in.
In Thailand, where tourism accounts for about 10 percent of
the economy, the property owners listed on land deeds saw their
prime shorefront real estate - including the Moklen village of
Tap Tawan, north of the Khao Lak resort area and Thung Wa -
cleared of residents.
Twenty people died in Tap Tawan, 79 homes were destroyed and
only five remained standing. The survivors were evacuated to
nearby rubber plantations on higher ground.
Within weeks of the disaster, the landowner forbade
villagers from returning, but the government stepped in and
allowed survivors to rebuild. A lengthy legal battle ensued.
"We had to go to court two to three times a month, and we
were stressed every single time. Once or twice, we were at court
until 1 a.m.," said soft-spoken Moklen community leader Thien
Harntalay, 47.
"We were scared the investor (landowner) would come shoot
us," he said, sitting on the sandy tiled floor of his cement
bungalow while his wife fried the evening's catch.
Four years ago, they reached an out-of-court settlement with
the landowner, who agreed to sign over half of his 3.84-hectare
plot to 28 villagers, Thien said, clutching a thick stack of
photocopies of the villagers' new land deeds.
Now villagers worry about their access to the sea and the
area where they park their fishing boats, as land prices have
shot up and investors often visit to eye the shorefront
properties, Thien said, concerned that new owners will be less
forgiving of their trespasses.
"In the future, if they sell that land, where will we
villagers park our boats?"
SHARING THE LAND
Local activist Maitree Jongkraijug argues the government has
focused only on tourist dollars and neglected the needs of
"their own people walking on the land".
"They protect foreigners and treat them like an endangered
species," Maitree said, complaining that beaches once open to
the public have been cordoned off by hotels and resorts. "They
are protected for foreigners to swim, but we're not allowed to
go in."
Tourism officials in Phang Nga declined comment on the
issue.
According to anthropologist Narumon, the solution is to
ensure the Moklens have a say in the area's development, though
she acknowledges this is practically unheard of.
Sakda says the Moklens do not want land deeds, but clear
written agreements that no matter who buys the shorefront
properties, they will be allowed to park their boats and reach
the sea.
Sitting next to him, sharing a bowl of fried fish, Thien
carefully put the stack of land documents back in the plastic
folder and onto the shelf under the television.
"Before, if we got a threat, we would up and move but
there's nowhere left to go," he said, shaking his head sadly.
"This is our land. This is where we were born. This is where
we're from."
(Reporting by Alisa Tang, editing by Tim Pearce)