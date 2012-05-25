* Montague Island cleanup marks start of massive effort
By Yereth Rosen
ANCHORAGE, Alaska, May 24 Cleanup workers will
soon attack a jumble of debris from Japan's 2011 tsunami that
litters an Alaskan island, as residents in the state gear up to
scour their shores for everything from buoys to building
material that has floated across the Pacific.
The cleansing project slated to start on Friday on Montague
Island is expected to last a couple weeks, and organizers say it
marks the first major project in Alaska to collect and dispose
of debris from the tsunami.
The March 2011 tsunami, caused by a magnitude 9.0
earthquake, killed nearly 16,000 people and left over 3,000
missing on Japan's main island of Honshu, and precipitated a
major radiation release at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.
A U.S. senator has sought to obtain $45 million to tackle
the problem, and officials have cited fears about invasive
species and toxic substances thought to be among the floating
mess of objects.
While debris from Japan is also floating toward other U.S.
states along the West Coast, Alaska has a more extensive
shoreline, much of it difficult to reach.
Montague is an uninhabited island at the entrance to Prince
William Sound, southeast of Anchorage. About a dozen volunteers
and employees from the environmental group Gulf of Alaska Keeper
and the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies will handle the
debris-removal project at the island.
"We'll probably remove 30 to 40 tons from there. That's just
a start," said Patrick Chandler, special programs coordinator
for the Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies.
Japan has estimated 5 million tons of debris was swept out
to sea, but that most of it sank, leaving 1.5 million tons
floating. Still, those figures are rough estimates, said the
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
POLYSTYRENE FOAM 'EGGS'
Observers flying over the Alaska coast have spotted, among
other items, huge numbers of barrel-sized polystyrene foam
buoys, often associated with Japanese oyster farms.
Tiny specks of polystyrene foam that break away from larger
objects can be dangerous to seabirds or marine mammals, because
they resemble eggs or other food morsels, Chandler said.
Another worry is that floating debris might carry invasive
species, such as barnacles, that would wreak havoc in waters off
Alaska and the U.S. West Coast, said Doug Helton, the
Seattle-based coordinator of NOAA's office of response and
restoration.
Then there is the danger from noxious substances in partly
full fuel jugs, cleanup organizers said.
Last month, the U.S. Coast Guard sank a 164-foot fishing
boat from the Japan tsunami that drifted near Alaska. The Coast
Guard said the so-called "ghost ship" was a navigational hazard.
With more debris headed for the West Coast, questions about
cleanup costs remain unanswered. Those expenses could be high in
Alaska because of geographic and weather challenges.
U.S. Senator Mark Begich of Alaska suggested last week that
NOAA provide $45 million as an initial outlay to fund what is
expected to be a sustained and difficult beach cleanup.
Meanwhile, David Baxter, a technician who works at a Federal
Aviation Administration station on the uninhabited Middleton
Island in the Gulf of Alaska, has made some notable finds on his
rounds in his hobby of beachcombing.
Earlier this month, the owner of a tsunami-wrecked
restaurant in the coastal Miyagi Prefecture spotted one of her
buoys among Baxter's debris photos posted online. The yellow
buoy was part of the restaurant's sign, he said.
Baxter has arranged to send it back to the woman. "Now that
her buoy's found, she's going to rebuild," he said.
