UPDATE 1-Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer in last-ditch bid-source
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds context, detail on arbitration)
TOKYO, March 23 Japan's Tsuzuki Denki Co said on Friday that it will buy back up to 57.3 percent of its outstanding shares, including a 46.2 percent stake held by Tower Investment Management, for 11.3 billion yen ($137 million), aiming to reduce the risk of share price volatility.
Tsuzuki Denki, which supplies maintenance services for communications equipment, said it would buy back its shares at 770 yen per share between March 26 and May 31. Its shares closed at 800 yen on Friday. ($1 = 82.4950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
TOKYO, June 10 Western Digital Corp plans to raise its offer for Toshiba Corp's prized semiconductor unit to 2 trillion yen ($18 billion) or more, a person familiar with the matter said, marking a last-ditch effort to clinch a deal that both companies consider vital.