July 24 TSYS Inc posted a higher second-quarter profit on growth in cardholder transactions and the payment processor said it would meet the high-end of its 2012 profit outlook.

The company had previously said it expected to earn $1.26-$1.28 per share from continuing operations for the full year, on revenue of between $1.81 billion and $1.85 billion.

TSYS, which was once part of regional lender Synovus Financial Corp, also raised its current share repurchase plan to 20 million shares from 15 million and extended the plan to April 30, 2014.

For the second quarter, net income attributable to TSYS common shareholders rose 24 percent to $66.7 million, or 35 cents per share, up from $53.7 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose more than 3 percent to $462.7 million.

Same client transactions in the company's card issuer processing business rose 12 percent, the company said in a statement.

TSYS's shares touched a three-year high last week after the company won a contract to provide processing services for Bank of America's U.S. consumer credit card business.

Shares of the Columbus, Georgia-based company were up over 1 percent in trading after the bell. They closed at $23.68 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.