* Expects 4-5 pct growth in 2012

* Says H2 would be stronger

May 15 British electronic components supplier TT Electronics Plc expects 2012 sales to be 4-5 percent higher than last year thanks to steady demand growth across its automotive, defence, aerospace and medical divisions.

For the four months ended April 30, TT Electronics' sales were flat compared with a year ago, the company said in a trading statement on Tuesday. Underlying growth in the period was masked by a surge of demand a year ago as manufacturers sought to secure supply in the wake of the earthquake in Japan.

"The market is expecting 4-5 percent this year and we are quite comfortable with that projection," Chief Executive Geraint Anderson told Reuters.

The company, whose customers include BMW, Boeing , BAE Systems, said it was looking to make acquisitions in Asia and Latin America as part of its strategy to balance its business presence.

"We are strong in Europe and parts of North America but are underweight in Asia and South America. We want to build on our presence here both organically and inorganically," Anderson told Reuters.

((monika.shinghal@thomsonreuters.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810; outside UK +91 80 4135 6102; Reuters Messaging: monika.shinghal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net