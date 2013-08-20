* First-half profit falls 19 pct to 8.9 mln stg
By Tasim Zahid
Aug 20 Electronics group TT electronics Plc
said it could spend as much as 100 million pounds
($156.71 million) to make bolt-on acquisitions in its industrial
sensing and control division.
"Our facilities give us comfort to move upto that sort of
100 million pound kind of a mark. We are not saying that it is
an acquisition of that sort of a size, but interesting
technology, bolt-on type of companies that would fit very well
into our portfolio," said Chief Executive Geraint Anderson.
Revenue at its sensing and control division, which accounts
for more than half of the group's revenue, rose 4.6 percent to
141.5 million pounds in the six months ended June 30.
TT electronics recently combined its sensing and control
divisions in an effort to improve margins. The company has been
restructuring its business over the last few years and sold its
secure power division last November for $46.5 million.
The company, which supplies equipment to German car makers
BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen, said first-half profit fell 19
percent due to a slow first quarter and lower sales in its
components division.
Pretax profit fell to 8.9 million pounds from 11 million
pounds a year earlier. Group revenue rose about 5.5 percent to
261 million pounds, while revenue from its components division,
which makes military style connectors for fighting vehicles,
fell about 12 percent to 51.1 million pounds.
TT electronics said it expects a better second-half
performance after trading improved in its components business.
"The focus on sensing and control will drive growth and
improve overall operating margins to achieve the stated target
of 8 to 10 percent by 2015," the company said.
Shares in the Weybridge, UK-based company were 3.7 percent
lower at 181 pence at 0921 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
They have risen about 30 percent since the beginning of the
year.