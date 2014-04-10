April 10 Printed circuit board maker TTM
Technologies Inc cut its first-quarter results
forecast, saying it was hurt by forex losses following a fall of
the Chinese currency against the U.S. dollar.
TTM shares fell 5 percent in after-market trading on the
Nasdaq.
The company said it now expected to break even or earn up to
2 cents per share on an adjusted basis, compared with its
previous earnings forecast of 3 cents to 9 cents per share.
Revenue is also expected to be at the low end of its prior
forecast range of $290 million to $310 million, the company
said.
