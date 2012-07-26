MUMBAI, July 26 Tube Investments of India is planning to raise 1.5 billion rupees ($26.71 million) by issuing dual tranche bonds, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The firm will raise 1 billion rupees through six-year bonds with a put/call option at the end of 3 years at 9.95 percent, the source said.

The remaining 500 million rupees will be raised by issuing 6-year bonds with a call option at the end of 3 years at 10.15 percent, the source said.

The issue is rated AA by Crisil, and Barclays Capital is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 56.1650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)