* Drug-resistant strains of TB spreading around the world
* TB is world's second leading infectious disease killer
* WHO chief says world is "sitting on a powder keg"
(Adds Chan and Dybul comments, joint dateline/byline)
By Kate Kelland and Stephanie Nebehay
LONDON/GENEVA March 18 Deadly strains of
tuberculosis that are resistant to multiple drugs are spreading
around the world, and authorities urgently need another $1.6
billion a year to tackle them, global health officials said on
Monday.
Donors should step up with "significant funding" to help
experts track down all existing cases and treat the most serious
ones, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Global Fund to
Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria said in joint statement.
Margaret Chan, WHO director general, said nearly 4 percent
of people newly infected with TB worldwide were resistant to
multiple drugs from the start - signalling that resistant forms
of the disease were being transmitted directly from person to
person.
In some countries, including regions of Russia, up to 35
percent of new cases are multi-drug resistant.
"This gives you an idea of powder keg we are sitting on,"
Chan told a news briefing in Geneva, where both agencies are
based.
TB is often seen as a disease of the past - but the
emergence over the past decade of strains that can not be
treated with existing drugs has turned it into one of the
world's most pressing health problems.
Of all infectious diseases, only HIV - the human
immunodeficiency virus that causes AIDS - kills more people.
In 2011, 8.7 million people fell ill with TB and 1.4 million
died of the disease. The WHO says as many as 2 million people
may be infected with drug-resistant strains by 2015, up from the
current estimate of 630,000.
Treating even typical TB is a long process. Patients need to
take a cocktail of antibiotics for six months and many fail to
complete the treatment. That, alongside overuse and misuse of
antibiotics, has fuelled drug resistance.
Multi-drug resistant TB withstands two standard drugs. And
an even more severe form known as extensively drug-resistant TB
- which can evade even the most highly effective drugs - was
reported in at least 77 countries in 2011, according to the WHO.
Doctors in India have also reported cases of totally
resistant TB, for which there are no effective drugs.
FUNDING GAP
The WHO and the Global Fund said they had found an
anticipated gap of $1.6 billion in annual international support
for the fight against TB in 118 low and middle income countries.
If this gap were filled, it could mean 17 million patients
with TB and multi drug-resistant TB could be fully treated,
saving about 6 million lives between 2014 and 2016, they said.
Mark Dybul, executive director of the Global Fund, said if
donors did not act now, costs of dealing with drug-resistant TB
could rocket. "It is invest now or pay forever," he said.
Russia, India, China and South Africa together account for
nearly two-thirds all multi-drug resistant TB cases, said Mario
Raviglione, director of the WHO's Stop TB department.
"This is a global epidemic and one that we need to take
seriously globally," Dybul said.
The agencies said most of the extra money was needed to step
up the accurate diagnosis of TB, and the process of establishing
which drugs it may resist. Cash was also needed to improve
access to effective medicines.
On top of the $1.6 billion funding gap, the WHO and its
partner health agencies said another $1.3 billion a year was
needed to boost research on TB and encourage the development of
new drugs, diagnostic tests and vaccines.
The vaccine known as Bacilli Calmette-Guerin, or BCG, is
given routinely to babies in countries with high rates of TB to
prevent severe disease. But its protection wears off in a few
years and it does not protect against the most common form of TB
that invades the lungs of adults and adolescents.
Eagerly awaited results last month from trials of the first
new TB vaccine for 90 years were disappointing, showing it
offered no added benefit over BCG. Drug companies and research
groups are working on other potential new vaccines but
scientific progress is proving tricky and slow.
(Editing by Alison Williams)