By Euan Rocha
| TORONTO, June 26
Tuckamore Capital Management
Inc fired back at dissident investor Access Holdings
Management Co LLC on Thursday, saying that Access had previously
tried to seize control of Tuckamore without paying a premium to
all shareholders.
Earlier this week, Access said it plans to vote the shares
it controls against Tuckamore's proposed management-led buyout
as it materially undervalues the holding firm that invests in
early- and mid-stage private companies across sectors.
Toronto-based Access, which has the backing of a group of
Tuckamore investors that control over 5 percent of the firm's
shares, said it believes Tuckamore can be worth more than C$2 a
share with the right strategy and proper management. Access has
named a slate of six nominees for election to Tuckamore's board
if the buyout plan is defeated.
Tuckamore is currently trading at 80 Canadian cents a share.
Other large investors have separately come out against the
management-led buyout this week. Canso Investment Counsel Ltd,
which controls close to 15 percent of Tuckamore's shares, said
it plans to vote against the management-led buyout at a
shareholder meeting on July 15.
JC Clark, which controls more than 8 percent of Tuckamore's
shares, said on Wednesday it also plans to vote against the deal
that values Tuckamore at about C$60 million ($55 million).
Tuckamore did not directly address either JC Clark and Canso
in its statement, but said the buyout offer, backed by private
equity firm Birch Hill, is fair. A source close to the company
said it plans to reach out to and engage with all shareholders
to address concerns about the proposal.
Toronto-based Tuckamore accused Access of trying to continue
to seek a route to seize control of Tuckamore without paying all
shareholders a premium for their stock or even fair value.
Access responded saying that Tuckamore's board has gone to
great lengths to "misconstrue previous interactions with Access"
in an attempt to confuse shareholders. It said it has always
pursued and advocated that the company stay public so all its
shareholders would benefit from future value creation.
"With shareholders independently lining up to oppose the
management buyout we are disappointed, but not surprised, that
Tuckamore's board is trying to divert attention from their
failings," said Access in a statement.
($1 = 1.0853 Canadian Dollars)
