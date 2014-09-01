BRIEF-Palestine's Global United Insurance Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit profit after tax $870,473 versus $361,554 year ago
Sept 1 Tibet Urban Development and Investment Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval to issue shares in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ukSxJz
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit profit after tax $870,473 versus $361,554 year ago
NEW YORK, April 26 Two days after Express Scripts Holding Co said it had lost its contract to do pharmacy benefit management for Anthem Inc, Anthem's top executive said the company had not made a decision on or ruled out any vendor.