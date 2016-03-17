(Adds Tudor's AUM, no comment)
March 17 One of Tudor Investment Corp's
longest-serving employees, Spencer Lampert, has left the firm
after nearly three decades, according to a source familiar with
the company.
The Greenwich, Connecticut-based hedge fund's founder, Paul
Tudor Jones and its president, Mark Dalton, told employees of
Lampert's departure in an email this week, the source said.
Lampert had been with the company since 1987 in a variety of
roles, including head of trading strategy, global head of
research, and most recently senior portfolio manager. The
departure was amicable, the source said; Lampert has not yet
taken another job.
Tudor Investments has $13 billion in assets under
management. A company spokesperson declined to comment.
(Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Chris Reese)