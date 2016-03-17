(Adds Tudor's AUM, no comment)

March 17 One of Tudor Investment Corp's longest-serving employees, Spencer Lampert, has left the firm after nearly three decades, according to a source familiar with the company.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based hedge fund's founder, Paul Tudor Jones and its president, Mark Dalton, told employees of Lampert's departure in an email this week, the source said.

Lampert had been with the company since 1987 in a variety of roles, including head of trading strategy, global head of research, and most recently senior portfolio manager. The departure was amicable, the source said; Lampert has not yet taken another job.

Tudor Investments has $13 billion in assets under management. A company spokesperson declined to comment. (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Chris Reese)