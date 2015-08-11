HONG KONG Aug 11 Tuhu, a Chinese online
platform for automobile services and products, said on Tuesday
it raised about $100 million from a group of investors including
venture capital firm Joy Capital, looking to expand its
distribution network and warehouses.
Joy Capital, whose founders include the former head of
telecommunications investments at Legend Capital, led the
funding round, Tuhu Founder and Chief Executive Min Chen said.
Other investors included private equity firm Welkin, leasing
company Far East Horizon Ltd and existing Tuhu
investors such as Legend Capital and Qiming Venture Partners.
Companies like Tuhu that help link mobile Internet users to
nearby offline services have seen a surge in investments as
companies from China's biggest Internet search engine Baidu Inc
to ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
look to expand into so-called online-to-offline (O2O)
businesses.
"We do see huge opportunities for the development of the O2O
market. In mainland China now we are just at the initial stage,
taking off," Chen said.
Tuhu's clients can buy tyres and other accessories, as well
as book a car wash at one of its 6,500 store partners through
the company's website or mobile app and call centre.
China Renaissance advised Tuhu on the deal, Chen added.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)