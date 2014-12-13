FRANKFURT Dec 13 TUI AG is in talks
with investors interested in buying its stake in Hapag-Lloyd as
an option in its long-planned exit from the German shipping
company, TUI's chairman told a newspaper.
"We are working on a sensible, profitable solution for the
exit," Klaus Mangold told the Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung in an interview released ahead of publication on
Sunday.
A sale of the stake to investors is one possibility and an
exit via Hapag-Lloyd's planned initial public offering "possibly
in the second half of 2015" was another, Mangold said.
"There are interested parties with whom we are talking at
the moment but we are in no rush because there is no financial
need for a quick exit from Hapag-Lloyd," Mangold said.
TUI owns a 22 percent stake in Hapag-Lloyd, which is classed
as 'held for sale' and valued in TUI's books at 467 million
euros ($582 million).
However, the stake is set to shrink to 13.9 percent by the
end of this year as Hapag-Lloyd carries out a 370 million euro
capital increase following the completion of its merger with
Chilean peer Vapores earlier this month, a move that
has created the world's fourth largest shipping group.
TUI's chief financial officer in August said TUI could opt
for either a sale or a flotation of the stake, "whichever comes
first at a decent price".
TUI has long been looking to exit container shipping in
order to focus fully on tourism.
($1 = 0.8026 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Stephen Powell)