LONDON, March 25 TUI Group, the world's
largest leisure tourism group, said it was confident of growing
underlying operating profit by between 10 and 15 percent this
year thanks to higher holiday sales and prices.
The company, formed in December from the merger of
London-listed TUI Travel and German majority owner TUI AG
, also said on Wednesday that it expected its
underlying first half result this year to exceed last year's
figure.
Shares in the company rose 3.9 percent to 1,229 pence at
1012 GMT, the strongest performance in Britain's bluechip index
, reaching their highest level since the merger was
completed.
Analysts said TUI's announcement that it would from next
month redeem two convertible bonds and cancel and repay a 300
million euro hybrid bond, was also boosting the stock.
Shore Capital analyst Greg Johnson said the repayment of the
hybrid bond would boost earnings and came earlier than expected.
TUI said holiday sales for its winter season rose 1 percent
while holiday prices for the coming summer were also 1 percent
higher, with summer bookings also up 1 percent.
Its main competitor, Britain's Thomas Cook, which
earlier this month announced China's Fosun as a new investor,
will provide its next update on Tuesday. It warned in February
that average summer holiday prices were flat to 1 percent lower.
TUI is due to publish its first-half results on May 13, when
it will also give further details on the strategy of the newly
enlarged company.
