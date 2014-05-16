FRANKFURT May 16 German travel and tourism
group TUI AG said it was on track for its targets for
the next two years as it reported a smaller than expected
second-quarter loss.
TUI AG, which owns a 55 percent stake in Europe's largest
tour operator TUI Travel, said its underlying loss before
earnings, tax and amortisation (EBITA) reached 205.1 million
euros ($281.3 million) in the quarter, against analyst forecasts
for a loss of 223 million.
"Against the background of the improved business performance
of the sectors, we are very confident to fully reach our
earnings targets for the full year," Chief Executive Friedrich
Joussen said in a statement on Friday.
($1 = 0.7291 Euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)