* Q3 underlying EBITA 163 mln eur vs Rtrs poll avg 141 mln
* Says FY profit may exceed guidance
* Hotel occupancy improves, cruises to post profit this year
* Shares indicated 3 percent higher
BERLIN, Aug 14 German tourism group TUI AG
said full-year earnings could exceed its guidance
after third-quarter profits jumped 83 percent thanks to strong
results at its cruises and hotels divisions and at its unit TUI
Travel.
TUI AG, currently in merger talks with its 55 percent-owned
unit TUI Travel Plc, said it expected to "at least" hit
the upper end of its forecast range for underlying profit to
grow by between 6 and 12 percent.
While TUI AG gets over 80 percent of its earnings from
London-listed TUI Travel, Europe's largest tour operator, it
also operates its own cruises and hotels divisions.
TUI Travel said last week that it was on track to meet its
annual profit goal thanks to growing sales of higher-margin
holidays.
TUI AG reported on Thursday third-quarter sales of 4.83
billion euros ($6.5 billion) and underlying earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 163 million euros,
above analyst expectations for 141 million, thanks to higher
hotel occupancy and rising profits in its cruise division.
It said its cruises division as a whole should achieve a
turnaround this year and post a profit, while its Hapag-Lloyd
Cruises unit, which is being refocused on luxury and adventure
cruises, will move into the black in the next financial year.
"I am therefore more than confident that we will clearly
achieve our business and strategic targets," TUI AG Chief
Executive Friedrich Joussen said in a statement.
TUI AG and TUI Travel have until Sept. 19 to announce a
formal merger proposal but the talks prevent the two from
releasing a full interim report.
Shares in TUI AG have lost 17 percent of their value since
the proposed deal was announced on June 27, underperforming a 7
percent drop in European travel and leisure stocks, as
investors worry that the deal would not win approval from the
required number of TUI Travel shareholders.
