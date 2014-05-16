FRANKFURT May 16 German travel and tourism
group TUI AG sees turnover at the lower end of its
target range this year and profit at the higher end of the
range, as it offers fewer hotels but at higher prices.
"Overall we are keeping to guidance," Chief Executive
Friedrich Joussen told journalists on Friday. "For earnings
targets we are very confident. For turnover, it could be at
lower end of guidance," he said.
TUI's guidance is for sales to rise between 2 and 4 percent
in 2014 and underlying earnings before interest, taxes and
amortisation (EBITA) to grow by between 6 and 12 percent.
He added that business in Russia was difficult and the
falling rouble would deter Russians from spending on holidays,
although the country makes up only a small part of TUI's
operations.
