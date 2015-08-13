LONDON Aug 13 Holiday firm TUI Group
said cancelled holidays to Tunisia after a gun attack would cost
the company between 35 million euros and 40 million euros in
total in its current financial year.
Chief Executives Peter Long and Friedrich Joussen told
reporters on Thursday the impact of Tunisia in its fourth
quarter would be about 25 million euros, on top of the 10
million euros profit hit it flagged in its third-quarter
results.
The beach massacre in Tunisia in late June which killed 38
mainly British holidaymakers, many of whom were on TUI holidays.
