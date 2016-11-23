* German airline TUIfly to be spun off
* Etihad in talks to buy Niki from Air Berlin
* TUIfly, Niki to form new venture based in Vienna
* Plans had provoked staff anger
(Adds Etihad statement)
BERLIN, Nov 23 Europe's largest tour operator
TUI Group will spin off its German airline TUIfly into
a separate company together with some operations from struggling
Air Berlin after its supervisory board approved the
move on Wednesday.
The new airline venture is part of a wide-ranging
restructuring plan at Air Berlin, part-owned by Abu Dhabi-based
Etihad and battling to stem losses.
TUIfly will be combined with Air Berlin's Niki unit, which
Etihad first plans to acquire, in a move that could bring
financial relief for Germany's second largest carrier after
Lufthansa.
Etihad said in a statement it was still working through that
process and would provide a further update in due course.
The new airline will have a fleet of around 60 aircraft,
serving tourist destinations from airports in Germany, Austria
and Switzerland. Based in Vienna, it will be 24.8 percent owned
by TUI, 25 percent by Etihad and the remaining 50.2 percent will
be controlled by an Austrian foundation.
TUI hopes spinning off its leisure airline into a new
venture with Etihad will be a way to make better use of flights
and crew during the quieter winter months, thus reducing costs.
TUI and Air Berlin's announcement last month that they were
in talks prompted resistance from workers at TUIfly worried
about job and pay cuts, with crew calling in sick and forcing
the cancellation of dozens of flights.
Management defused the row by agreeing to keep pay and
conditions in place for three years.
TUI said on Wednesday those commitments remained in place
and were currently being negotiated in more detail.
Earlier on Wednesday, TUI rival Thomas Cook said its
own German airline, Condor, remained an integral part of its
business for now, but that it could consider consolidation in
the future.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Christoph Steitz and
Ruth Pitchford)