Diageo sticks to medium-term outlook, year progressing well
LONDON, May 8 Diageo, the world's largest spirits company, stood by its medium-term sales and profit targets on Monday, saying the year has progressed well.
March 24 Tui Ag
* TUI AG will cancel and repay its eur 300 million hybrid bond
* Resolution was taken in light of recent conversions under TUI AG's eur 339 million 2011/2016 convertible bond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Noodles & Co files for sale of up to 30.1 million shares of Class A common stock by selling stockholders - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2qT3EOW) Further company coverage: