Sept 15 TUI AG :
* Says reached agreement on the terms of a recommended
all-share nil-premium
merger of Tui travel and Tui AG
* Says will receive 0.399 new Tui AG shares for each Tui travel
share held by
them at the scheme record time
* Says existing Tui travel shareholders to own 46% of the
combined group
* Says the combined group would have a fully-diluted equity
value of
approximately EUR6.5 billion
* Says the combined group will be German domiciled with a
premium listing on
the London stock exchange
* Says interim dividend is in lieu of a final dividend for the
financial year
2013/1
