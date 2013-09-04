BRIEF-Invigor signs three-year contract extension with Moët Hennessy Australia
* invigor signs three-year contract extension with Moët Hennessy Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Sept 4 TUI AG : * Says extends cancellation of trips to Egypt until September 29
* invigor signs three-year contract extension with Moët Hennessy Australia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 10 A top Ford Motor Co executive said the second largest U.S. automaker predicts industry sales of U.S. sport utility vehicles will continue to rise as it plans to unveil a refreshed 2018 Ford Explorer SUV.