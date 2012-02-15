HANOVER, Germany Feb 15 TUI,
the owner of Europe's largest travel company TUI Travel,
will look to offer holidays to tourists from emerging markets
such as China, India and Brazil after it exits its container
shipping business, its chief executive said.
"Our activities in China, Russia and Ukraine form the
nucleus of future growth," Michael Frenzel told the group's
annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday. "Organised tourism is
only just starting in these countries."
TUI last year became the first European tour operator to win
a licence to organise international travel for Chinese
holidaymakers, who industry experts expect will overtake Germans
as the world's biggest spenders on holidays within the next few
years.
Frenzel said TUI will bring its first groups from China to
Europe in the summer.
Earlier, TUI reported in-line first-quarter results, the day
after announcing plans to exit its container shipping business
completely.