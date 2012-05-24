FRANKFURT May 24 An executive from steel group
ThyssenKrupp will take over as head of German travel
and tourism group TUI from next year, a German
magazine reported on Thursday.
Edwin Eichler, head of Thyssen's materials division and CEO
of its Steel Europe and Steel Americas units will join TUI in
the autumn before taking over from current CEO Michael Frenzel
next February, manager magazin reported without specifiying its
sources.
Neither TUI nor ThyssenKrupp were immediately available for
comment on Thursday.
Frenzel, whose contract runs until the end of March 2014,
has headed the company since 1994 and TUI has previously said it
was already looking for his successor.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan)