FRANKFURT May 24 An executive from steel group ThyssenKrupp will take over as head of German travel and tourism group TUI from next year, a German magazine reported on Thursday.

Edwin Eichler, head of Thyssen's materials division and CEO of its Steel Europe and Steel Americas units will join TUI in the autumn before taking over from current CEO Michael Frenzel next February, manager magazin reported without specifiying its sources.

Neither TUI nor ThyssenKrupp were immediately available for comment on Thursday.

Frenzel, whose contract runs until the end of March 2014, has headed the company since 1994 and TUI has previously said it was already looking for his successor. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)