FRANKFURT, April 25 Private equity firm Cinven
is in final talks over buying travel operator TUI's
Hotelbeds unit, a source close to the negotiations told
Reuters on Monday.
Europe's biggest tour operator TUI put its Hotelbeds Group
unit up for sale at the end of last year, citing strategic
reasons.
The value of the deal is estimated at around 1 billion euros
($1.12 billion).
A TUI spokesman didn't confirm the talks and said the
process was ongoing.
Cinven declined to comment.
($1 = 0.8891 euros)
