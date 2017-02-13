FRANKFURT Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).

It said late on Monday that it would invest proceeds from the deal into the transformation of its business, adding that the sale had no impact on its full-year profit guidance.

TUI had put Travelopia, comprised of over 50 brands offering specialist luxury, adventure and education holidays, on the block in September.

($1 = 0.7984 pounds)