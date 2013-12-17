* Proposes 0.15 eur/share for 2012/13
* Analysts expected no dividend for 2012/13
* Last paid dividend for 2007
* Shares down 2 percent
FRANKFURT, Dec 17 German travel and tourism
group TUI AG announced on Tuesday plans to resume
paying a dividend earlier than expected, proposing a payment of
0.15 euros per share for the financial year 2012/13.
TUI had in May announced a restructuring programme aimed at
cutting costs and restoring dividends by the time the 2014/15
business year ended.
"Due to the positive development of the oneTUI strategy
programme and its solid balance sheet and funding structures,
(TUI) is able to resume payment of a dividend to its
shareholders earlier than planned," the company said in a
statement ahead of the publication of financial results for its
full year through September on Wednesday.
Analysts on average had expected TUI to pay no dividend for
12/2013.
The news helped TUI's share briefly pare losses. By 1553
GMT, it was trading about 2 percent lower, little changed from
before the announcement.
Analysts had expected TUI to be held back by renovation
costs at its hotel division and a sluggish cruise business,
which is suffering from overcapacity.
TUI, which owns 54.48 percent in London-listed TUI Travel
, has not offered a dividend since paying 0.25 euros
($0.34) per share for 2007.
Last week, TUI Travel reported full-year underlying
operating profit up 13 percent to 555 million pounds ($904.51
million) on a constant currency basis as customers in Britain
and Germany splashed out more on holidays.
TUI AG and TUI Travel called off merger talks just under a
year ago, saying share price valuations would not result in a
fair deal. ]
TUI AG shareholder John Fredriksen, a Norwegian shipping
magnate, last month increased his stake in TUI AG to over 20
percent and sold his 5.4 percent stake in TUI Travel. He said he
still viewed a merger of the two as an option and that the
transaction strengthened his influence at TUI AG.