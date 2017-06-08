DUBAI, June 8 Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) said
on Thursday it had terminated talks with TUI AG about a
potential joint venture involving the leisure operations of Air
Berlin Group and TUIfly.
EAG, the holding company of Abu Dhabi airline Etihad
Airways, said it had taken the decision after months of
negotiations during which time the two parties had been unable
to reach agreement on the nature of such a joint venture.
The leisure operations of Air Berlin Group will continue to
operate as a separate business unit under the NIKI brand, it
said.
Further details of this structure will be announced in due
course by Air Berlin, it said.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)