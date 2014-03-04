BRIEF-OVS targets 9-10 pct of market share in Italy in 3 years - slide
* Plans for the next three years to reach around 9-10 pct of market share in Italy, starting from 7.4 pct at the end of 2016
BERLIN, March 4 German tour operator TUI Deutschland, part of TUI Travel , said it was optimistic for the summer booking season, with demand and revenues at the start of 2014 above the year-earlier level.
Especially demand for holidays in Greece is driving growth, with bookings up 28 percent from a year earlier, TUI Deutschland told journalists in Berlin on Tuesday, ahead of the opening of the annual ITB travel fair.
* Plans for the next three years to reach around 9-10 pct of market share in Italy, starting from 7.4 pct at the end of 2016
* PURCHASE PRICE INITIALLY VALUED AT DKK 6.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)