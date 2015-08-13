* Tunisia attacks result in 35-40 mln euro impact
* FY guidance of between 12.5 - 15 pct core earnings growth
* Shares rise 8 pct
(Adds CEO comments, analyst comments, share price)
BERLIN/LONDON, Aug 13
demand offset the impact of the Tunisian beach massacre for TUI
which said annual profit would come in at the upper end
of its forecast range.
The world's largest leisure tourism group, TUI said summer
trading had been robust and it now expected underlying core
earnings (EBITA) to rise by between 12.5 and 15 percent in the
current financial year, against a previous forecast for between
10 and 15 percent.
European holiday companies have had to cope this summer with
the impact of an attack on a beach massacre in Tunisia in late
June that killed 38 people, 33 of whom were TUI customers. The
Greek financial crisis has also affected tourist travel.
Cancelled holidays to Tunisia would cost between 35 million
euros and 40 million euros ($39-44 million) this year, TUI
co-chief executives Peter Long and Friedrich Joussen said.
Shares in TUI, which had lost about 10 percent of their
value since the day before the June 26 attack in Tunisia,
climbed 8 percent to 1,130 pence at 0845 GMT.
TUI and rival Thomas Cook rushed to pull
holidaymakers out of Tunisia after Britain and other countries
told them to leave. Trips to the North African country have been
cancelled until October, leaving TUI with empty hotels.
Long was not optimistic that TUI's full holiday programme in
Tunisia would return any time soon.
"I sadly don't think that we're going to see a full
reinstatement of the programme in the near term," he said.
Thomas Cook said in July that its annual profit would be
reduced by 25 million pounds due to events in both Tunisia and
Greece.
"TUI appears to be outperforming Thomas Cook and handling
the challenges of Greece and Tunisia," said Numis analyst Wyn
Ellis, adding that the outlook was encouraging.
This summer's robust demand has been driven by strong
appetite for cruise holidays and as Britons booked more holidays
abroad, encouraged by the strength of the pound.
Holidaymakers in northern Europe were deterred from booking
trips to Greece in late June and early July due to concerns over
Greece's potential exit from the euro zone.
TUI said that in recent weeks there had been a recovery in
bookings to Greece, which accounts for about 10 percent of its
holidays, and overall bookings there were up year-on-year.
Shares in Thomas Cook also rose 3.6 percent on Thursday,
reflecting the positive update from TUI.
When asked about the situation on some Greek islands,
notably Kos, where there have been clashes between police and
migrants, TUI's Joussen said it was not affecting bookings at
the minute.
