LONDON Oct 23 TUI Group, the world's
largest leisure tourism company, said it would reduce its stake
in a Russian joint venture with SeverGroup to reflect the
challenging trading environment for tour operators in Russia and
Ukraine.
The company said the decision was "prudent" as it entered
the off-peak winter period and that it plans to reduce its stake
in the Russian operation from 49 percent to 25 percent.
SeverGroup, which is wholly owned and controlled by Russian
businessman Alexey Mordashov, will increase its stake to 75
percent.
TUI Group, in which Mordashov holds a 13 percent stake, said
that it would, however, provide new equity investment of around
$3 million in the Russian business.
