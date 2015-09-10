LONDON, Sept 10 A group of Britons who were
victims of a beach gun attack in Tunisia have started legal
action against holiday company Thomson, claiming that the
operator, part of TUI Group, failed to provide
adequate security at its hotel.
Thirty Britons were killed in June at a hotel in Sousse on
the Mediterranean coast, the biggest loss of British lives in
such an incident since the July 2005 bombings in London.
Several families who lost loved ones as well as a number of
those who were seriously injured in the attack brought a claim
for damages against Thomson through lawyers Irwin Mitchell, the
law firm said in a statement on Thursday.
Formal claim letters had been sent to Thomson but no formal
response had been received, said the statement.
Thomson had no immediate response when contacted by Reuters
for comment.
Irwin Mitchell's head of international personal injury Clive
Garner said that Thomson was legally responsible for any
failures to provide reasonable security precautions and adequate
warnings to guests before and during their stays.
"It is clear that the security measures were not sufficient
to prevent a lone gunman from accessing the hotel and its
grounds, nor were they robust enough to stop him during a
prolonged 30 to 40 minute rampage," he said.
Two weeks after the attack, thousands of tourists rushed to
leave Tunisia after Britain warned another attack was "highly
likely" and told them to leave.
TUI, the world's largest leisure and tourism company, said
in August that cancelled holidays to Tunisia would cost it
between 35 million euros and 40 million euros in total in its
current financial year.
(Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by William Hardy)