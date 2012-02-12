By Jan Schwartz
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Feb 12 German travel and
logistics group TUI looks set to agree the sale of
its stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd to
majority shareholder, the Albert Ballin consortium, this week.
A spokesman for the finance authority of the German city
state of Hamburg, which is part of the Albert Ballin consortium,
said it was quite possible that a deal would be announced on
Wednesday, when TUI holds its annual shareholder meeting.
A TUI spokesman said: "We are in advanced and good talks."
TUI has for months been inching toward a deal that would
keep the world's fifth-biggest container shipper in German
hands, as well as being affordable for the city of Hamburg and
other consortium members.
The Ballin group of investors, named after the former Hapag
boss credited with having invented the cruise, also includes
Klaus-Michael Kuehne, the majority owner of Swiss logistics
group Kuehne & Nagel.
Sources told Reuters earlier this month that the consortium
may buy 20 percent of Hapag-Lloyd. That would be less than
expected because TUI has said it wanted to divest most of the
38.4 percent it holds in Hapag-Lloyd.
TUI, which aims to focus on its tourism business, originally
tried to sell a majority stake in Hapag-Lloyd in 2008. That
attempt was derailed by the global financial crisis, meaning TUI
kept a larger stake than it originally intended.
TUI AG controls London-listed tour operator TUI Travel
.